ClickUp
Deltek PIM
Centralized document repository
Version control and audit trails
Email management and tracking
Drawing and CAD file management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline and Gantt views
Workload and capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Automated review and approval workflows
Custom status workflows
Real-time chat
Collaborative Docs and wikis
Whiteboards for visual planning
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Mobile app with offline access
Site photos and observations
AI-powered Connected Search
AI writing and summarization
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Time tracking reports
Microsoft Teams integration
Zoom integration
Free Forever plan