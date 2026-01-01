The #1 Deltek PIM Alternative

Deltek PIM stores files. ClickUp moves projects forward.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and time tracking so architecture and engineering teams ship projects faster without switching between file repositories and project tools.
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Built for teams who execute, not just store

ClickUp vs Deltek PIM

Deltek PIM centralizes files but leaves project execution scattered. ClickUp connects documents to workflows so teams deliver on time.

Deltek PIM

  • File repository without task management
  • No native time tracking capabilities
  • Limited workflow automation for reviews
  • Collaboration requires switching to other tools
  • Mobile access focused on viewing files only

ClickUp

  • Tasks, docs, chat, and goals in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 100+ automations for reviews and approvals
  • Real-time collaboration across all work surfaces
  • Mobile app with offline access for field teams
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Why architecture and engineering teams choose ClickUp

Deltek PIM organizes files. ClickUp connects documents to execution with tasks, automations, and real-time collaboration so teams deliver projects faster.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Deltek PIM

Document Management
Centralized document repository
Version control and audit trails
Email management and tracking
Drawing and CAD file management
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline and Gantt views
Workload and capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Automations & Workflows
Automated review and approval workflows
Custom status workflows
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time chat
Collaborative Docs and wikis
Whiteboards for visual planning
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Mobile & Field Capabilities
Mobile app with offline access
Site photos and observations
AI & Search
AI-powered Connected Search
AI writing and summarization
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Time tracking reports
Integrations
Microsoft Teams integration
Zoom integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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