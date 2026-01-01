The #1 Delphi AI Alternative

Delphi AI creates a digital clone. ClickUp builds real teams.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals so teams collaborate in real-time instead of talking to AI versions of themselves.
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ClickUp vs Delphi AI

Delphi AI automates conversations with a digital clone. ClickUp connects your entire team to ship work faster.

Delphi AI

  • Digital clone answers questions in your voice
  • Designed for solo creators managing audience conversations
  • Limited collaboration tools for team workflows
  • No task management or project tracking
  • Requires internet connectivity for all interactions

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Real-time collaboration with unlimited members on Free plan
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Native time tracking and workload management
  • Works offline; syncs automatically when reconnected
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Delphi AI

Delphi AI creates a conversational AI clone for solo creators. ClickUp connects teams with tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, and Dashboards so everyone ships work together.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Delphi AI

AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Connected Search across tools
100+ workflow automations
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload and capacity planning
Goals with task linking
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode
Unlimited members on Free plan
Flexible guest access
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT