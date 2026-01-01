ClickUp
Delphi AI
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Connected Search across tools
100+ workflow automations
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload and capacity planning
Goals with task linking
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Offline Mode
Unlimited members on Free plan
Flexible guest access