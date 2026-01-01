ClickUp
Delighted
NPS, CSAT, CES survey templates
Multi-channel survey distribution
Conditional logic and branching
Convert feedback into actionable tasks
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for roadmaps
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Real-time Chat for team communication
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
AI-powered sentiment analysis
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across tools
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Free Forever plan with unlimited users