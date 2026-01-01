The #1 Delighted Alternative

Delighted surveys feedback. ClickUp turns it into action.

ClickUp connects customer insights to tasks, roadmaps, and team execution so feedback drives real improvements instead of sitting in reports.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Close the feedback loop

ClickUp vs Delighted

Delighted collects responses. ClickUp turns insights into shipped work with tasks, Docs, and Goals in one workspace.

Delighted

  • Survey-focused tool without project execution capabilities
  • Feedback stays in reports; requires separate tools for action
  • No native task management or time tracking
  • Limited views optimized for survey analysis only
  • Basic automation for survey delivery and alerts

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Goals, and Dashboards unified in one platform
  • Convert feedback into action items with task assignments and dependencies
  • Native time tracking and workload management for execution
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to route feedback and trigger workflows
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

What happens after you collect feedback?

Delighted excels at gathering customer sentiment. ClickUp connects those insights to roadmaps, sprints, and shipped improvements so feedback drives measurable outcomes.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Delighted

Survey & Feedback Collection
NPS, CSAT, CES survey templates
Multi-channel survey distribution
Conditional logic and branching
Tasks & Project Management
Convert feedback into actionable tasks
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for roadmaps
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Real-time Chat for team communication
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
AI & Automation
AI-powered sentiment analysis
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across tools
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT