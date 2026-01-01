The #1 Deep Talk Alternative

Deep Talk analyzes text. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching between analytics tools and project management platforms.
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ClickUp vs Deep Talk

Deep Talk processes feedback quickly but can't manage the work that follows. ClickUp connects insights to execution.

Deep Talk

  • Text analytics platform without project management
  • Limited to feedback processing and sentiment analysis
  • No native task management or collaboration tools
  • Requires separate tools for execution and follow-up
  • Free tier has strict data row and project type limits

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Built-in time tracking with reporting capabilities
  • 100+ automation triggers and actions on paid plans
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Deep Talk

Deep Talk accelerates feedback analysis but stops at insights. ClickUp connects analytics to execution with tasks, Docs, Goals, and automation in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Deep Talk

AI & Analytics
AI-powered insights and summarization
Text analytics and sentiment analysis
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Automation & Customization
100+ automation triggers and actions
15+ Custom Field types
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Non-refundable billing policy
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT