ClickUp
Deep Talk
AI-powered insights and summarization
Text analytics and sentiment analysis
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
100+ automation triggers and actions
15+ Custom Field types
Free Forever plan
Non-refundable billing policy