ClickUp
DEEP Intranet Software
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document sharing with permission controls
Connected Search across all content
Wikis with nested structure
Advanced task management with dependencies
Basic task management without advanced dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map)
Limited views focused on content browsing
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Social networking features, not dedicated Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
ClickUp Brain for AI-powered writing and summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Analytics and reporting available
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Free trial available, paid plans required for full features