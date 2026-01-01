#1 DEEP Intranet Software Alternative

Intranets document work. ClickUp gets it done.

Unite knowledge management, project tracking, and team collaboration in one workspace so teams stop switching between tools and start shipping faster.
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ClickUp vs DEEP Intranet Software

DEEP stores documents and announcements. ClickUp connects knowledge to execution so teams move from planning to delivery without tool sprawl.

DEEP Intranet Software

  • Separate tools for project management and documents
  • Limited views focused on content browsing
  • No native time tracking or workload planning
  • Basic task management without advanced automation
  • Collaboration features locked behind paid tiers

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over DEEP

ClickUp unifies knowledge management, project execution, and team collaboration so you stop juggling separate platforms and start delivering faster with less overhead.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

DEEP Intranet Software

Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document sharing with permission controls
Connected Search across all content
Wikis with nested structure
Tasks & Project Management
Advanced task management with dependencies
Basic task management without advanced dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map)
Limited views focused on content browsing
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Social networking features, not dedicated Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
AI & Automation
ClickUp Brain for AI-powered writing and summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Analytics and reporting available
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Free trial available, paid plans required for full features
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