ClickUp
Dataiku
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Native time tracking with reporting
15+ view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotate files)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards
15+ Custom Field types
Custom statuses and workflows
Offline Mode
Free Forever plan with unlimited members