The #1 Dataiku Alternative

Dataiku builds models. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and chat so cross-functional teams collaborate without switching tools or waiting on data scientists.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Built for teams, not just data scientists

ClickUp vs Dataiku

Dataiku specializes in data science workflows. ClickUp connects every team with tasks, docs, and real-time collaboration.

Dataiku

  • Data science and ML platform; steep learning curve
  • Limited collaboration for non-technical teams
  • Free Edition caps at 3 users; paid plans required for scale
  • Focused on model building; lacks project management depth
  • Requires significant training and documentation review

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; limited on Free
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Dataiku?

ClickUp delivers task management, docs, chat, and goals in one platform. Dataiku focuses on data science workflows; ClickUp connects every team.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Dataiku

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Native time tracking with reporting
Views & Visualization
15+ view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotate files)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Goals & Reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards
Customization
15+ Custom Field types
Custom statuses and workflows
Offline & Connectivity
Offline Mode
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT