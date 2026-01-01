ClickUp
datacadabra
Built-in AI features
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI agents for workflow automation
Pre-built automation triggers and actions
Task automation without coding
Real-time workforce capacity view
Custom Dashboards with visual charts
Native time tracking with reporting
15+ specialized view types
Task dependencies and relationships
Custom Fields with Formula support
Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards
Video meetings and screen recording
1,000+ app integrations
Free Forever plan