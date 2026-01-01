ClickUp
Dashworks
AI-powered search across connected apps
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Wikis for centralized knowledge
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Recurring tasks and reminders
Native time tracking with reporting
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Free Forever plan available
Offline Mode for working without internet