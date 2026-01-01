The #1 Dashworks Alternative

Dashworks searches. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or hunting for answers.
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ClickUp vs Dashworks

Dashworks searches across apps. ClickUp brings the work together so teams execute without app-switching.

Dashworks

  • Search-only tool; requires separate platforms for task execution
  • Real-time search but no native task management or project tracking
  • No time tracking; teams need additional tools
  • Workflow templates but limited automation capabilities
  • Free plan unavailable; paid plans required for team features

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence
  • Native time tracking with reporting; no integrations needed
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Dashworks

ClickUp consolidates search, execution, and collaboration into one platform. Stop switching between search tools and work tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Dashworks

Search & Knowledge Management
AI-powered search across connected apps
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Wikis for centralized knowledge
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Recurring tasks and reminders
Native time tracking with reporting
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan available
Offline Mode for working without internet
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