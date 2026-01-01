ClickUp
d.velop process studio
Visual workflow builder
Workflow execution limits
Multi-stage approval workflows
Recurring task automation
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking
1,000+ app integrations
Microsoft Teams integration
Free Forever plan