The #1 d.velop process studio Alternative

d.velop automates processes. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams execute faster without BPMN complexity or execution quotas.
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ClickUp vs d.velop process studio

d.velop charges per workflow execution and requires technical setup. ClickUp gives you unlimited automation and intuitive workflows on affordable plans.

d.velop process studio

  • Separate DMS required for document workflows
  • 12,000 workflow executions annually; €2.50 per overage
  • BPMN 2.0 modeling requires process expertise
  • Scripting engine needed for complex integrations
  • Limited to process automation; no unified task management

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automation triggers with no execution quotas on paid plans
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Visual workflows with drag-and-drop views; no BPMN required
  • Real-time collaboration with assigned comments and @mentions
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See what you're missing with d.velop

ClickUp combines task management, process automation, and collaboration in one platform. Automate workflows, track progress, and ship faster without execution limits or technical complexity.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

d.velop process studio

Process Automation
Visual workflow builder
Workflow execution limits
Multi-stage approval workflows
Recurring task automation
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking
Integrations
1,000+ app integrations
Microsoft Teams integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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