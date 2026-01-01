ClickUp
Cyzag
Task management with dependencies
Real-time collaboration (Chat)
Offline mobile access
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Workflow automations
Recurring tasks and scheduled jobs
Approval workflows
AI writing assistant
AI meeting notes and transcription
AI Agents for workflow automation
Real-time KPI dashboards
Formula Fields for custom calculations
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Digital forms with conditional logic
Proofing for image and video annotation
Native integrations
Free Forever plan