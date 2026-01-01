ClickUp
CX Genie
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Screen recording (Clip)
Video meetings (SyncUps)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Automation workflows (100+ triggers/actions)
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Native time tracking with reporting
Unlimited tasks and members on free plan
Offline Mode
Flexible guest permissions