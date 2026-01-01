The #1 CX Genie Alternative

CX Genie automates chats. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting conversation limits.
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ClickUp vs CX Genie

CX Genie handles customer conversations. ClickUp connects every surface—tasks, docs, chat, goals—so teams execute without tool sprawl.

CX Genie

  • Focused on AI chatbot and customer support automation
  • Conversation volume limits by plan tier (5,000 to 60,000/month)
  • Limited project management and task tracking capabilities
  • Requires add-ons for ticketing and help desk features
  • Separate workspaces create friction for cross-team collaboration

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations with advanced task relationships
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and assigned comments
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over CX Genie

ClickUp delivers end-to-end work management with tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards. CX Genie focuses on customer conversations but lacks the depth teams need for project execution.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

CX Genie

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Screen recording (Clip)
Video meetings (SyncUps)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Automation workflows (100+ triggers/actions)
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Native time tracking with reporting
Workspace & Account Management
Unlimited tasks and members on free plan
Offline Mode
Flexible guest permissions
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT