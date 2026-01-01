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CustomGPT.ai
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks
Real-time Chat with @mentions and assigned messages
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Offline Mode for uninterrupted work
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members