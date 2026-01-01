The #1 CustomGPT.ai Alternative

CustomGPT.ai trains chatbots. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and AI so teams execute strategy without switching between knowledge bases and project tools.
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ClickUp vs CustomGPT.ai

CustomGPT.ai builds chatbots for knowledge retrieval. ClickUp connects knowledge to execution so teams deliver results.

CustomGPT.ai

  • Chatbots answer questions but don't manage work
  • No task management, time tracking, or project views
  • Knowledge retrieval only; execution happens elsewhere
  • Expensive paid tiers for full functionality
  • Steep learning curve for advanced configurations

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence
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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with CustomGPT.ai?

ClickUp connects strategy to delivery with tasks, Docs, Goals, and AI in one platform. Eliminate tool sprawl and ship faster without switching contexts.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

CustomGPT.ai

AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with @mentions and assigned messages
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Collaboration & Sharing
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Offline Mode for uninterrupted work
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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