ClickUp AI provides writing assistance, task summarization, AI Fields, and AI Notetaker directly within your workflow. Connected Search breaks down silos by searching across ClickUp plus connected apps like Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, and Confluence. Unlike CustomGPT.ai's standalone chatbots for knowledge retrieval, ClickUp integrates AI into execution, linking strategy to delivery with actionable insights and Autopilot Agents that automate repetitive tasks.