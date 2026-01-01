The #1 Cuez Alternative

Cuez manages rundowns. ClickUp runs entire productions.

ClickUp unites pre-production planning, live execution tracking, and post-production workflows in one workspace so teams ship faster without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Cuez

Cuez specializes in rundowns and scripts. ClickUp covers the full production lifecycle with tasks, timelines, docs, and team collaboration.

Cuez

  • Focused on rundowns and scripts for live production
  • Limited project management beyond episode templates
  • No native time tracking or workload planning
  • Automations require premium Cuez Automator add-on
  • Tablet view optimized for on-set reference only

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Timeline views for scheduling shoots and deadlines
  • Native time tracking with reporting for crew hours
  • 100+ automations to streamline production workflows
  • 15+ view types including Workload and Calendar
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Cuez?

ClickUp handles pre-production planning, live execution tracking, and post-production workflows in one platform. Manage budgets, schedules, and deliverables without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Cuez

Production Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for scheduling
Workload view for crew capacity planning
Recurring tasks for regular production cycles
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields for budgets and metadata
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing for media feedback
Assigned comments as action items
AI & Automation
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Time tracking reports
Integrations
Native integrations
Zoom meetings from tasks
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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