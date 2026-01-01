ClickUp
Cuez
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for scheduling
Workload view for crew capacity planning
Recurring tasks for regular production cycles
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields for budgets and metadata
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing for media feedback
Assigned comments as action items
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Time tracking reports
Native integrations
Zoom meetings from tasks
Free Forever plan