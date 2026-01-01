ClickUp
Crown Workforce Management
Native time tracking with reporting
Biometric time capture
Mobile time clock
Timesheet approvals
Timeline (Gantt) view for shift planning
Calendar view for team schedules
Workload view for capacity planning
Real-time shift management
Formula Fields for compliance calculations
Automations for breach alerts
Real-time Dashboards for compliance tracking
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
SyncUps for team meetings
Mobile app for schedule access
Forms for leave requests
Assigned comments for direct feedback
AI-powered Connected Search
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Payroll system integrations
Zoom integration
Free Forever plan
Transparent pricing
Enterprise pricing not publicly disclosed