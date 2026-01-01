ClickUp
Cronycle
Multi-source content aggregation
Collaborative Docs for analysis reports
Custom Fields for metadata tagging
Connected Search across integrated apps
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for content schedules
Goals linked to tasks with auto-rollup
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Team workspace for analysts
Custom Dashboards for insights
Workload view for capacity planning
AI writing assistance for reports
Automations for research workflows
Free Forever plan