ClickUp
CRM.TRAVEL
Client database with custom fields
Lead management with Kanban boards
Client portal for self-service access
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types
Recurring tasks and automation
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking on tasks
Automatic hourly payroll calculation
Timesheet approvals
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Knowledge base and article catalog
Document archive with client linking
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Assign Chat messages as action items
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing assistance and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Revenue and markup analysis
Activity log for audit trails
Mobile app with full functionality
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free tier