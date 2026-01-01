The #1 CRM.TRAVEL Alternative

CRM.TRAVEL manages bookings. ClickUp runs your agency.

Unite client databases, tour bookings, support tickets, and team collaboration in one workspace. No more juggling separate tools for CRM, projects, and communication.
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Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
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Trusted by the best
Run travel operations without the tool sprawl

ClickUp vs CRM.TRAVEL

CRM.TRAVEL handles bookings well but leaves gaps in collaboration, offline access, and scalability. ClickUp brings everything together.

CRM.TRAVEL

  • Separate tools needed for docs and real-time chat
  • Requires internet for syncing; limited offline functionality
  • Custom fields available but fewer types
  • Time tracking with payroll calculation
  • Performance issues reported with large datasets

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Works offline; syncs automatically when connected
  • 15+ Custom Field types for client databases and bookings
  • Native time tracking with timesheet approvals
  • Scales efficiently with large client databases
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What makes ClickUp different from CRM.TRAVEL?

ClickUp unifies client management, project execution, and team collaboration so travel agencies can scale without performance bottlenecks or tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

CRM.TRAVEL

CRM & Client Management
Client database with custom fields
Lead management with Kanban boards
Client portal for self-service access
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types
Recurring tasks and automation
Workload view for capacity planning
Time Tracking & Payroll
Native time tracking on tasks
Automatic hourly payroll calculation
Timesheet approvals
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Knowledge base and article catalog
Document archive with client linking
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Assign Chat messages as action items
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Revenue and markup analysis
Activity log for audit trails
Mobile & Offline Access
Mobile app with full functionality
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free tier
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HIPAA
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