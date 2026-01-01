The #1 CredoHire Alternative

CredoHire screens candidates. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams collaborate in real-time without switching tools or waiting on AI workflows.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Build better products together

ClickUp vs CredoHire

CredoHire automates candidate screening. ClickUp connects every surface your team needs to plan, execute, and ship.

CredoHire

  • Specialized for AI-driven recruitment workflows
  • Limited to candidate screening and assessment
  • No project management or collaboration surfaces
  • Requires integration with external ATS platforms
  • Focused on hiring velocity, not team execution

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • 100+ automations to eliminate busywork
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

Why teams choose ClickUp over CredoHire

ClickUp gives you customizable workflows, real-time collaboration, and native surfaces for tasks, docs, and chat. No forced AI workflows or recruitment-only limitations.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

CredoHire

AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Agents for workflow automation
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Tasks & Project Management
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and checklists
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Wikis for centralized knowledge
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat integrated with tasks
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Workspace & Account Management
Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Flexible guest permissions for external collaborators
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT