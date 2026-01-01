ClickUp
CredoHire
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Agents for workflow automation
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and checklists
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Wikis for centralized knowledge
Real-time Chat integrated with tasks
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Flexible guest permissions for external collaborators