ClickUp
Creatio CRM
Contact & account management
Lead management & scoring
Opportunity & pipeline management
Custom Fields (Formula, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Order, invoice, and contract management
Campaign management & tracking
A/B testing
Marketing analytics & reporting
Service request & case management
Omnichannel customer service
Workflow automation
AI writing assistance & task summarization
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
AI Agents & Autopilot
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Task dependencies & relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking & auto-rollup
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Offline Mode
Custom Dashboards
Workload view (team capacity planning)
Free Forever plan
No-code app building required for basic workflows