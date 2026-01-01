The #1 Creatio CRM Alternative

Creatio builds no-code apps. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or waiting for custom builds.
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ClickUp vs Creatio CRM

Creatio requires no-code app building for basic workflows. ClickUp delivers ready-to-use CRM, project management, and collaboration in one platform.

Creatio CRM

  • Requires no-code app building for custom workflows and processes
  • Separate tools for CRM, marketing campaigns, and service requests
  • Performance issues with large data sets and API responses
  • Steep learning curve; extensive documentation review required
  • Cloud-dependent; limited offline functionality for teams

ClickUp

  • Native CRM with 15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 100+ automations handle lead scoring, follow-ups, and status updates
  • Timeline, Board, Table, and Workload views visualize pipelines without custom builds
  • Offline Mode keeps teams productive without constant internet access
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What makes ClickUp different from Creatio CRM?

ClickUp delivers ready-to-use CRM, project management, and collaboration without requiring custom app development. Automate workflows, track pipelines, and manage campaigns in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Creatio CRM

CRM & Sales Management
Contact & account management
Lead management & scoring
Opportunity & pipeline management
Custom Fields (Formula, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Order, invoice, and contract management
Marketing & Campaigns
Campaign management & tracking
A/B testing
Marketing analytics & reporting
Customer Service & Support
Service request & case management
Omnichannel customer service
AI & Automation
Workflow automation
AI writing assistance & task summarization
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
AI Agents & Autopilot
Tasks & Project Management
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Task dependencies & relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking & auto-rollup
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Offline Mode
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards
Workload view (team capacity planning)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
No-code app building required for basic workflows
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