ClickUp
CRD Crystal Reports Automation
Recurring tasks for scheduled reports
Event-driven task triggers
Time-based task execution
100+ automation triggers and actions
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Custom Fields (15+ types: Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Custom Dashboards with real-time cards
Workload view for capacity planning
Activity view for audit trails
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search (AI-powered search across ClickUp + connected apps)
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Flexible guest access for client collaboration
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members