ClickUp
Coveo Relevance Cloud
AI-powered search across connected apps
Semantic search and query suggestions
Generative AI answers
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Wikis and nested pages
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
100+ workflow automations
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Custom Dashboards with real-time widgets
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration