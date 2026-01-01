The #1 Coveo Relevance Cloud Alternative

Coveo searches content. ClickUp connects your work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and AI-powered search so teams find answers and ship work without switching between knowledge bases and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Coveo Relevance Cloud

Coveo indexes content across systems. ClickUp brings work surfaces together so teams collaborate in real time without expensive enterprise licenses.

Coveo Relevance Cloud

  • Search and indexing platform requiring separate project management tools
  • Generative AI features available only as paid add-ons
  • Complex query pipeline management and rule configuration
  • Enterprise pricing with usage-based units for advanced features
  • Focused on content discovery, not task execution or team collaboration

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence
  • Native time tracking, 100+ automations, and customizable workflows
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Real-time collaboration with comments, @mentions, and SyncUps video meetings
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Coveo

ClickUp connects search, tasks, docs, and goals in one platform. Coveo indexes content but requires separate tools for project execution and collaboration.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Coveo Relevance Cloud

Search & Discovery
AI-powered search across connected apps
Semantic search and query suggestions
Generative AI answers
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Wikis and nested pages
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels and threads
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
100+ workflow automations
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time widgets
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
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ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT