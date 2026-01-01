The #1 CoreIntegrator Workflow Alternative

CoreIntegrator automates invoices. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so AP teams manage invoices, vendors, and workflows without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs CoreIntegrator Workflow

CoreIntegrator automates AP workflows. ClickUp connects AP to every team and process across your business.

CoreIntegrator Workflow

  • Point solution for invoice and PO automation
  • Limited to AP workflows; no broader project management
  • Requires ERP integrations for full functionality
  • No native docs, chat, or collaboration surfaces
  • Focused on touchless processing, not team coordination

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for approvals, routing, and alerts
  • Custom Fields for PO matching, invoice tracking, and compliance
  • Real-time Dashboards for cash flow and AP metrics
  • Native time tracking and workload planning
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Why teams choose ClickUp over CoreIntegrator Workflow

ClickUp scales from invoice approvals to cross-functional projects with tasks, docs, automations, and real-time reporting. CoreIntegrator automates AP; ClickUp runs your entire operation.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

CoreIntegrator Workflow

Invoice & Payment Management
Invoice tracking and approval workflows
Automated approval routing
Exception handling and mismatch alerts
AI-powered invoice data capture
Line-level PO matching
Tasks & Project Management
Unlimited tasks and members
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Wikis and nested pages
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp Brain (AI writing, summarization, Q&A)
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents for task automation
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Integrations
1,000+ integrations (Slack, Zoom, Google Drive, Microsoft Teams)
Zapier and Make for custom workflows
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