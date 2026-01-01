ClickUp
CoreIntegrator Workflow
Invoice tracking and approval workflows
Automated approval routing
Exception handling and mismatch alerts
AI-powered invoice data capture
Line-level PO matching
Unlimited tasks and members
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Wikis and nested pages
Connected Search across ClickUp and connected apps
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp Brain (AI writing, summarization, Q&A)
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents for task automation
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup
1,000+ integrations (Slack, Zoom, Google Drive, Microsoft Teams)
Zapier and Make for custom workflows