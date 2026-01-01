The #1 Corefactors Alternative

Corefactors manages revenue. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching between CRM modules and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Corefactors

Corefactors splits revenue operations across separate modules. ClickUp connects execution to outcomes in one workspace.

Corefactors

  • Separate modules for sales, marketing, success, and support
  • Limited collaboration across revenue teams
  • Customization requires professional services
  • Steep learning curve for non-technical users
  • 7-day trial with credit card requirement

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting built-in
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Corefactors

ClickUp brings tasks, docs, goals, and automations together so teams execute faster without jumping between revenue modules and project tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Corefactors

Tasks & Project Management
Unlimited tasks
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Views & Visualization
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Mind Map view
Table view
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Assigned comments
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
AI & Automation
Workflow automations
AI writing assistant
Connected Search
Goals & Strategy
Goal tracking with task linking
Customization
Custom Fields
Formula Fields
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Third-party app connections
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free tier
No credit card required for trial
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