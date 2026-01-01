ClickUp
Corefactors
Unlimited tasks
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Mind Map view
Table view
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Assigned comments
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Workflow automations
AI writing assistant
Connected Search
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Fields
Formula Fields
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Third-party app connections
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free tier
No credit card required for trial