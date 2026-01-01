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Copy.ai
AI writing assistance
Multi-LLM model access
AI-powered search across connected apps
Content creation in collaborative Docs
Task management with custom statuses
15+ view types
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assign comments as action items
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom workflow builder
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan