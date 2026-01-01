The #1 Copy.ai Alternative

Copy.ai writes content. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites AI-powered content creation with task management, Docs, Goals, and time tracking so marketing teams ship campaigns without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Copy.ai

Copy.ai generates content in isolation. ClickUp connects content creation to execution so teams deliver campaigns faster.

Copy.ai

  • Chat-only interface for content generation
  • Separate tools required for project management
  • Credit-based workflow system limits automation
  • Limited collaboration features for team coordination
  • Seat limits start at 5 users on paid plans

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • AI writing assistance built into tasks and Docs
  • Connected Search finds content across ClickUp and integrated apps
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Calendar
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Why marketing teams choose ClickUp over Copy.ai

ClickUp connects AI content creation with task management, campaign planning, and team collaboration. Manage briefs, track progress, and ship campaigns without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Copy.ai

Content Creation & AI
AI writing assistance
Multi-LLM model access
AI-powered search across connected apps
Content creation in collaborative Docs
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
15+ view types
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assign comments as action items
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Automations & Workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom workflow builder
Goals & Reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan
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