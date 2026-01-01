ClickUp
Coolfire Core
Custom task statuses
Drag-and-drop task ordering
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Calendar view
Workload view
Mind Map view
Table view
Map view
Collaborative Docs
Wikis
Connected Search
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards
Assigned comments
Activity stream
SyncUps (video meetings)
Native goal tracking
OKRs
Native Forms
Custom Fields
Proofing
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
AI writing assistant
Workflow automations
AI Notetaker
Native integrations
API access