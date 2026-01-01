The #1 Coolfire Core Alternative

Coolfire Core tracks sessions. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so operations teams execute faster without juggling disconnected views.
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ClickUp vs Coolfire Core

Coolfire Core organizes sessions. ClickUp connects strategy to execution with native docs, goals, and automations.

Coolfire Core

  • Session-based organization with limited view types
  • Communication tied to sessions only
  • No native goal tracking or strategic planning tools
  • Basic workflow automation capabilities
  • Requires paid plan for full feature access

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • 100+ automation triggers and actions on paid plans
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Coolfire Core

ClickUp delivers task management, docs, goals, and automations in one platform so operations teams execute without tool-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Coolfire Core

Task Management
Custom task statuses
Drag-and-drop task ordering
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Views & Visualization
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Calendar view
Workload view
Mind Map view
Table view
Map view
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Wikis
Connected Search
Communication & Collaboration
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards
Assigned comments
Activity stream
SyncUps (video meetings)
Goals & Strategic Planning
Native goal tracking
OKRs
Forms & Data Collection
Native Forms
Custom Fields
Proofing
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Workflow automations
AI Notetaker
Integrations
Native integrations
API access
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HIPAA
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