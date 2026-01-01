The #1 ConveYour Alternative

ConveYour trains teams. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites training content, onboarding workflows, and daily execution so teams learn faster and ship without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs ConveYour

ConveYour focuses on training delivery. ClickUp connects learning to execution so teams move from onboarding to productivity in one workspace.

ConveYour

  • Separate platform for training and onboarding
  • Limited task management for daily work
  • Basic automation for recruiting workflows
  • No native time tracking or capacity planning
  • Focused on content delivery, not execution

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Onboarding checklists with automated workflows
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Native time tracking and workload management
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Table, and Workload
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with ConveYour?

ClickUp connects training to execution with tasks, Docs, automations, and reporting. Manage onboarding, daily work, and team capacity in one workspace without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

ConveYour

Training & Learning
Collaborative Docs for training materials
Multi-format content engagement
Screen recording with Clip
Tasks & Project Management
Unlimited tasks and members
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for onboarding steps
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Automations & Workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom status workflows
Communication & Collaboration
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments as action items
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
AI & Intelligence
AI writing assistant for Docs and tasks
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Integrations
Zapier, webhooks, and API
Zoom integration
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT