ClickUp
ConveYour
Collaborative Docs for training materials
Multi-format content engagement
Screen recording with Clip
Unlimited tasks and members
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for onboarding steps
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom status workflows
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments as action items
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
AI writing assistant for Docs and tasks
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Zapier, webhooks, and API
Zoom integration