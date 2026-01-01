ClickUp
Contentverse
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Document version control
Annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Annotations saved as toggleable layers
Multi-format file support
Instant search across documents and tasks
Field-based document search
Task management with dependencies
Assign work from document comments
Annotations don't create tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Custom field categorization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Administrator-configured workflows
Custom workflow statuses
Approval workflows without admin bottlenecks
Requires administrator configuration
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Assigned comments with due dates
Annotations without task assignment
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Role-based access control
Comprehensive audit trail
Document redaction with password protection
Block sensitive regions with password protection
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Requires paid licenses