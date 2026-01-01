ClickUp
Constant Contact
Email campaign planning with Timeline views
Drag-and-drop email builder
Campaign task dependencies
Email scheduling and automation
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom task statuses and workflows
Recurring tasks for campaign schedules
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Nested pages and subpages in Docs
Proofing comments on images, videos, and PDFs
AI writing assistant for content creation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
Real-time Chat with threaded conversations
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for team capacity planning
Email campaign performance analytics
1,000+ integrations via Zapier
Native Zoom, Slack, and Microsoft Teams integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members