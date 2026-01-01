The #1 Constant Contact Alternative

Constant Contact sends emails. ClickUp ships campaigns.

ClickUp unites campaign planning, content creation, and client approvals in one workspace so marketing teams collaborate faster without switching tools.
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Plan, create, and deliver campaigns together

ClickUp vs Constant Contact

Constant Contact handles email sends. ClickUp manages the entire marketing workflow from strategy to delivery.

Constant Contact

  • Email builder with drag-and-drop templates
  • Limited project management for campaign planning
  • No native task dependencies or Gantt views
  • Basic collaboration through comments only
  • Automations focused on email workflows, not project tasks

ClickUp

  • Plan campaigns with Timeline views and custom statuses
  • Draft email copy in collaborative Docs with real-time editing
  • Assign Proofing comments on creative assets and videos
  • Track deliverables with 15+ views including Calendar and Workload
  • Automate repetitive tasks with 100+ automation triggers
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Constant Contact?

ClickUp consolidates campaign planning, content collaboration, and approval workflows in one platform. Automate busywork, visualize timelines, and connect strategy to execution without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Constant Contact

Email Marketing & Campaign Management
Email campaign planning with Timeline views
Drag-and-drop email builder
Campaign task dependencies
Email scheduling and automation
Tasks & Project Management
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom task statuses and workflows
Recurring tasks for campaign schedules
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Content Collaboration
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Nested pages and subpages in Docs
Proofing comments on images, videos, and PDFs
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant for content creation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with threaded conversations
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for team capacity planning
Email campaign performance analytics
Integrations
1,000+ integrations via Zapier
Native Zoom, Slack, and Microsoft Teams integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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