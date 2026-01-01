ClickUp
Commusoft
Task creation and assignment
Custom statuses for workflows
Recurring tasks and reminders
Task dependencies
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Calendar view for job scheduling
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
GPS route optimization
Custom Fields for customer details
Task relationships for linking jobs
Collaborative Docs for customer records
Connected Search across customer data
Real-time Chat
Task comments and @mentions
Assigned comments
Whiteboards for visual planning
SyncUps (video meetings)
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
AI Notetaker for meetings
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Offline Mode
Free Forever plan
Affordable paid plans