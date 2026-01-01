The #1 Commusoft Alternative

Commusoft schedules jobs. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and automations so field service teams coordinate work without juggling separate tools for scheduling, invoicing, and customer communication.
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ClickUp vs Commusoft

Commusoft locks field service features behind expensive licenses. ClickUp gives you task management, docs, chat, and automations in one affordable workspace.

Commusoft

  • Field service features require paid licenses
  • Separate tools for scheduling, invoicing, and communication
  • Limited customization for non-trade workflows
  • Steep learning curve for office staff
  • No free plan for small teams

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations for recurring workflows
  • Custom Fields track job details, customer info, and equipment
  • Timeline and Calendar views for visual scheduling
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Commusoft

ClickUp delivers task management, scheduling, customer tracking, and team collaboration in one platform. Automate recurring jobs, centralize customer history, and coordinate field teams without expensive field service software.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Commusoft

Job & Task Management
Task creation and assignment
Custom statuses for workflows
Recurring tasks and reminders
Task dependencies
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Scheduling & Calendar
Calendar view for job scheduling
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
GPS route optimization
Customer & Job Tracking
Custom Fields for customer details
Task relationships for linking jobs
Collaborative Docs for customer records
Connected Search across customer data
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Task comments and @mentions
Assigned comments
Whiteboards for visual planning
SyncUps (video meetings)
Automations & AI
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
AI Notetaker for meetings
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Mobile & Offline Access
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Offline Mode
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Affordable paid plans
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