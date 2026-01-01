The #1 Collavate Alternative

Collavate approves docs. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, approvals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching between Google Workspace add-ons and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Collavate

Collavate handles document approvals in Google Workspace. ClickUp connects approvals to execution with tasks, goals, and automations in one platform.

Collavate

  • Document approval workflows only; requires separate task management
  • Built exclusively for Google Workspace users
  • No native time tracking or workload management
  • Limited to document-centric processes
  • Requires paid plans for cross-team workflows and reporting

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, approvals, and Chat in one workspace
  • Custom statuses for sequential or parallel approval workflows
  • Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs with assigned comments
  • 100+ automations for reminders, deadlines, and status changes
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Collavate

ClickUp connects document approvals to task execution, goals, and team capacity. Automate workflows, track time, and ship work without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Collavate

Approval & Workflow Management
Custom approval workflows with task statuses
Assign comments as action items
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Automated reminders and deadlines
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Table)
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link tasks directly in Docs
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Workload view for capacity planning
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Goals & Dashboards
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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