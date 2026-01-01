ClickUp
Collavate
Custom approval workflows with task statuses
Assign comments as action items
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Automated reminders and deadlines
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Table)
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link tasks directly in Docs
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Workload view for capacity planning
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members