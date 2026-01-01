ClickUp
CloudOffix
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Native time tracking with reporting
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
15+ specialized view types
Real-time Chat
Native Docs with real-time collaboration
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments with action items
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
15+ Custom Field types
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
1,000+ native integrations
Zoom integration for meetings from tasks
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members