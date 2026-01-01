The #1 CloudOffix Alternative

One AI for all departments. One platform for real work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and chat so teams execute faster without switching between disconnected modules or waiting for data to sync.
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ClickUp vs CloudOffix

CloudOffix promises unified data but delivers disconnected modules. ClickUp brings work surfaces together so teams ship without the chaos.

CloudOffix

  • Separate modules require navigation between departments
  • Unified data platform but disconnected work surfaces
  • Limited view types for specialized workflows
  • Basic automation across business functions
  • Centralized data but fragmented collaboration

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, whiteboards, and chat in one workspace
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and assigned comments
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with CloudOffix?

ClickUp delivers native work surfaces, specialized views, and powerful automations so teams execute without switching tools or waiting for sync delays.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

CloudOffix

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Native time tracking with reporting
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
15+ specialized view types
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Native Docs with real-time collaboration
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments with action items
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Workspace & Customization
15+ Custom Field types
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Integrations
1,000+ native integrations
Zoom integration for meetings from tasks
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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