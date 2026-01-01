ClickUp
CloudFabrix
Task management with custom statuses
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
Workload view for capacity planning
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members