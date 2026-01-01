The #1 CloudFabrix Alternative

CloudFabrix automates ops. ClickUp runs the whole business.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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ClickUp vs CloudFabrix

CloudFabrix specializes in AIOps and observability. ClickUp gives every team a unified workspace to plan, execute, and track work.

CloudFabrix

  • Focused on AIOps, observability, and incident management
  • Requires integration with project management tools
  • No native task management or collaboration surfaces
  • Steep learning curve for non-technical teams
  • Limited use cases outside IT operations

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with CloudFabrix?

ClickUp consolidates tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards so teams collaborate without tool sprawl. CloudFabrix automates IT operations but requires separate platforms for project execution.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

CloudFabrix

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
Workload view for capacity planning
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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