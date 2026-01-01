The #1 Clockify Alternative

Beyond Time Tracking: ClickUp vs Clockify

Clockify specializes in time tracking with timers, timesheets, and attendance reports. ClickUp unifies time tracking with tasks, Docs, Goals, Dashboards, and 15+ views in one all-in-one workspace—so you can track hours AND manage the work itself, eliminating tool sprawl and connecting execution to strategy.
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ClickUp vs Clockify

Get full project management without complexity or paywalls.

ClickUp

  • All-in-one workspace: time tracking + tasks + Docs + Whiteboards + Chat + Goals + Dashboards
  • Native time tracking with start/stop timers, manual entry, time estimates, and exportable reports
  • 15+ views (List, Board, Timeline/Gantt, Workload, Table, Calendar) for specialized project perspectives
  • Task relationships, dependencies, and Tasks in Multiple Lists for complex workflows
  • 100+ automations (paid plans) to streamline approvals and recurring workflows
  • Free Forever plan includes unlimited tasks, members, and native time tracking

Clockify

  • Time tracking tool requiring separate project management software
  • Limited to timers, timesheets, and attendance reports
  • Basic task management with no advanced PM features like dependencies or Gantt charts
  • Requires paid plans for GPS tracking, screenshots, and approval workflows
  • No native Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, or Goals—just time tracking
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ClickUp 3.0

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Clockify

Native Time Tracking (Start/Stop Timer)
Manual Time Entry & Timesheets
Time Tracking on Free Plan
Task Management with Dependencies
Timeline/Gantt View
Workload View for Capacity Planning
Native Docs & Whiteboards
Real-Time Chat
Goals with Task Linking & Auto-Rollup
Custom Dashboards with Reporting
15+ View Types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map, etc.)
Tasks in Multiple Lists (Matrix Organization)
100+ Automations (Paid Plans)
Formula Fields for Custom Calculations
Screen Recording (Clip)
Native Video Meetings (SyncUps)
Proofing (Annotate Images, Videos, PDFs)
GPS Location Tracking
Automatic Screenshots
Kiosk Clock-In/Out
Native Invoicing
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT