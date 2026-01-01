The #1 Clockify Alternative Beyond Time Tracking: ClickUp vs Clockify

Clockify specializes in time tracking with timers, timesheets, and attendance reports. ClickUp unifies time tracking with tasks, Docs, Goals, Dashboards, and 15+ views in one all-in-one workspace—so you can track hours AND manage the work itself, eliminating tool sprawl and connecting execution to strategy.

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