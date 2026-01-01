ClickUp
Clockify
Native Time Tracking (Start/Stop Timer)
Manual Time Entry & Timesheets
Time Tracking on Free Plan
Task Management with Dependencies
Timeline/Gantt View
Workload View for Capacity Planning
Native Docs & Whiteboards
Real-Time Chat
Goals with Task Linking & Auto-Rollup
Custom Dashboards with Reporting
15+ View Types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map, etc.)
Tasks in Multiple Lists (Matrix Organization)
100+ Automations (Paid Plans)
Formula Fields for Custom Calculations
Screen Recording (Clip)
Native Video Meetings (SyncUps)
Proofing (Annotate Images, Videos, PDFs)
GPS Location Tracking
Automatic Screenshots
Kiosk Clock-In/Out
Native Invoicing