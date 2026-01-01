ClickUp
Clio
Custom statuses for case workflows
Matter templates for standardized case setup
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Client portal for secure communication
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Cloud document storage
Document templates
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
E-signatures
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Table view (spreadsheet-style)
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
AI Notetaker for meetings
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Billing and invoicing
Trust account management
Custom Dashboards
Custom reporting
Third-party integrations
Free plan with unlimited users