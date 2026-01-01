The #1 Clio Alternative

Clio manages cases. ClickUp runs your entire firm.

ClickUp unites case management, client communication, document collaboration, and firm operations in one workspace so legal teams eliminate tool sprawl and ship faster.
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ClickUp vs Clio

Clio locks essential features behind expensive tiers and add-ons. ClickUp gives you unlimited tasks, members, and collaboration tools on the Free plan.

Clio

  • Expensive paid tiers required for essential features
  • Separate add-ons for AI, intake forms, and accounting
  • Limited automations (0-2 on lower plans, unlimited only on Advanced)
  • Cloud-only; requires constant internet connectivity
  • Designed exclusively for legal practices

ClickUp

  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
  • Native Docs, Chat, Whiteboards, and Goals in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for complex legal workflows
  • Real-time collaboration with offline access
  • Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
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Why legal teams choose ClickUp over Clio

ClickUp delivers case management, document collaboration, client communication, and firm analytics in one affordable platform. No expensive add-ons or per-user fees for basic functionality.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Clio

Matter & Case Management
Custom statuses for case workflows
Matter templates for standardized case setup
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Client portal for secure communication
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Document Management
Cloud document storage
Document templates
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
E-signatures
Views & Visualization
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Table view (spreadsheet-style)
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Automations & AI
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
AI Notetaker for meetings
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
Time Tracking & Billing
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Billing and invoicing
Trust account management
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards
Custom reporting
Integrations
Third-party integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited users
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