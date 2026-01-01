ClickUp
Clinked
Task management with custom statuses
Kanban Board view
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with reporting cards
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Native automations (100+ triggers/actions)
Native integrations (1,000+ apps)
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members