The #1 Clinked Alternative

Clinked locks features behind paywalls. ClickUp opens them up.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and time tracking in one workspace so teams collaborate without paying per feature or per portal.
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ClickUp vs Clinked

Clinked charges for task management, Kanban boards, and calendars. ClickUp includes them on every plan.

Clinked

  • White-label portals for client file sharing
  • Task management requires Standard plan or higher
  • Kanban boards locked behind Premium plan
  • Limited storage on lower tiers (100 GB on Lite)
  • Basic automations through Zapier only

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Board, Calendar, Timeline, and Workload
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • 100+ automations on paid plans
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Clinked

ClickUp delivers task management, collaboration, and automation without charging separately for each capability. Clinked gates essential features behind paid tiers.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Clinked

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
Kanban Board view
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with reporting cards
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Native automations (100+ triggers/actions)
Integrations
Native integrations (1,000+ apps)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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