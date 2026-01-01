ClickUp
Client Book CRM
Custom client profiles with 15+ field types
Client wish lists and preference tracking
Multi-store client management
Offline access to client data
Real-time team chat
Assigned comments for follow-up actions
Email integration for client communication
One-to-one and mass text messaging
100+ automation triggers and actions
Limited to pre-written message templates
Custom workflow automations
Recurring tasks for client follow-ups
Customizable sales pipeline views
Custom Dashboards for sales metrics
Analytics focused on messaging and outreach
Sales attribution tracking
Team performance analytics
AI writing assistance for client messages
AI-powered client action recommendations
Connected Search across apps
Collaborative Docs for sales playbooks
Whiteboards for strategy planning
Screen recording for training
Free Forever plan
Unlimited users on free plan