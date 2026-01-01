The #1 Clientbook CRM Alternative

Clientbook tracks contacts. ClickUp closes deals.

ClickUp unites client profiles, outreach automations, sales pipelines, and team chat so retail teams close more deals without switching between CRM, messaging, and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Clientbook CRM

Clientbook focuses on retail messaging. ClickUp connects client management, sales workflows, and team collaboration in one platform.

Clientbook CRM

  • Retail-focused messaging and client profiles
  • Automated outreach limited to pre-written templates
  • No built-in project management or team collaboration tools
  • Requires internet connectivity for core features
  • Analytics focused on messaging, not full sales pipeline visibility

ClickUp

  • Native CRM with Custom Fields for phone, email, ratings, and client preferences
  • Automate follow-ups with 100+ triggers; no manual reminders
  • Real-time Chat, Docs, and Whiteboards for team collaboration
  • Offline Mode keeps client data accessible without connectivity
  • Dashboards track sales attribution and outreach performance
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Clientbook CRM

ClickUp delivers client management, sales automation, and team collaboration in one workspace. Track client interactions, automate outreach, and visualize pipelines without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Client Book CRM

Client Management
Custom client profiles with 15+ field types
Client wish lists and preference tracking
Multi-store client management
Offline access to client data
Communication & Outreach
Real-time team chat
Assigned comments for follow-up actions
Email integration for client communication
One-to-one and mass text messaging
Automation & Workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Limited to pre-written message templates
Custom workflow automations
Recurring tasks for client follow-ups
Sales Pipeline & Reporting
Customizable sales pipeline views
Custom Dashboards for sales metrics
Analytics focused on messaging and outreach
Sales attribution tracking
Team performance analytics
AI & Productivity
AI writing assistance for client messages
AI-powered client action recommendations
Connected Search across apps
Collaboration & Knowledge
Collaborative Docs for sales playbooks
Whiteboards for strategy planning
Screen recording for training
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited users on free plan
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