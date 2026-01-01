ClickUp
Cleverly
Work order lifecycle management
Preventive maintenance scheduling
Job templates and checklists
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Integrations with Slack, WhatsApp, SMS, and email
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing for image and video feedback
Guest access for suppliers and customers
Supplier and customer portals available
Workflow automations
Configurable via system settings
AI writing and summarization
Dux AI assistant available
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards
Available as data and analytics module
15+ view types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking
iOS and Android apps
Offline Mode
Cloud-based platform requires internet connectivity
Free Forever plan
All-in-one pricing without add-ons
Modular system requires add-ons for finance, assets, sensors, analytics