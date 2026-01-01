The #1 Cleverly Alternative

Cleverly manages facilities. ClickUp runs your business.

ClickUp unites work orders, supplier collaboration, asset tracking, and team communication so facility teams execute faster without juggling disconnected modules.
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Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
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Trusted by the best
Built for teams who need more than CAFM

ClickUp vs Cleverly

Cleverly's modular add-ons create pricing complexity and feature gaps. ClickUp delivers an all-in-one workspace where facility operations, documentation, and collaboration converge.

Cleverly

  • Core features require modular add-ons (finance, assets, sensors, analytics)
  • Limited automation capabilities compared to dedicated PM platforms
  • Cloud-only architecture creates challenges for offline field work
  • Pricing complexity with multiple modules and tiers
  • Focused on CAFM/CMMS workflows; limited for cross-functional teams

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, Whiteboards, and Goals in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for work order approvals and recurring maintenance
  • Offline Mode keeps field teams productive without connectivity
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Custom Dashboards visualize KPIs across sites without add-ons
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why facility teams choose ClickUp over Cleverly

ClickUp's converged workspace eliminates modular add-ons and tool sprawl. Automate maintenance schedules, track supplier performance, and collaborate in real time without paying for separate modules.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Cleverly

Task & Work Order Management
Work order lifecycle management
Preventive maintenance scheduling
Job templates and checklists
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Integrations with Slack, WhatsApp, SMS, and email
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing for image and video feedback
Guest access for suppliers and customers
Supplier and customer portals available
Automation & AI
Workflow automations
Configurable via system settings
AI writing and summarization
Dux AI assistant available
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Available as data and analytics module
15+ view types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking
Mobile & Offline
iOS and Android apps
Offline Mode
Cloud-based platform requires internet connectivity
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
All-in-one pricing without add-ons
Modular system requires add-ons for finance, assets, sensors, analytics
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