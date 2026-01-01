The #1 Cleed.ai Alternative

Cleed.ai automates chats. ClickUp automates work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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ClickUp vs Cleed.ai

Cleed.ai handles customer conversations. ClickUp handles the work behind them—projects, timelines, and team collaboration in one workspace.

Cleed.ai

  • AI chatbot for customer service and sales conversations
  • Limited to conversational commerce use cases
  • No project management or task tracking capabilities
  • Requires paid plans for advanced features
  • Focused on external customer interactions only

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, chat, and whiteboards in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Real-time collaboration with offline mode support
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Cleed.ai

ClickUp provides end-to-end work management—from customer requests to project delivery—while Cleed.ai focuses solely on customer-facing conversations.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Cleed.ai

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
15+ specialized views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time team chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments with action items
Proofing for image, video, and PDF annotations
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Integrations
1,000+ native integrations
Offline Mode for working without internet
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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