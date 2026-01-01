ClickUp
Cleed.ai
Task management with custom statuses
15+ specialized views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time team chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments with action items
Proofing for image, video, and PDF annotations
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress tracking
1,000+ native integrations
Offline Mode for working without internet
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members