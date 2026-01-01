The #1 Classe365 Alternative

Classe365 adds modules. ClickUp unifies work.

ClickUp brings tasks, docs, chat, and goals into one workspace so education teams collaborate without juggling add-ons or paying per module.
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Work together without the module maze

ClickUp vs Classe365

Stop paying $75/month per add-on. ClickUp includes collaboration, automation, and AI in one affordable platform.

Classe365

  • Core SIS plus $75/month per add-on (LMS, CRM, Finance, Alumni)
  • Limited view options for organizing student and administrative data
  • Basic task management module requires separate $75/month add-on
  • Modular pricing quickly escalates as institutions add capabilities
  • Integrations available but require coordination across separate modules

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, and more
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Why education teams choose ClickUp over Classe365

ClickUp unifies project management, documentation, communication, and goal tracking without per-module fees. Automate workflows, track time natively, and scale from admissions to alumni management in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Classe365

Task & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Recurring tasks and automation
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI Agents (Autopilot)
AI analytics and predictions
Goals & Reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Workspace & Pricing
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members
All-in-one pricing (no per-module fees)
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT