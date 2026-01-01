ClickUp
Classe365
Task dependencies and relationships
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Recurring tasks and automation
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI Agents (Autopilot)
AI analytics and predictions
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members
All-in-one pricing (no per-module fees)
Offline Mode