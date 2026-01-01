ClickUp
Clarista
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Native time tracking with reporting
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
15+ specialized views
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Connected Search across workspace
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Goals with task linking
OKR tracking
AI writing assistance
Workflow automations
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking reports
Free Forever plan