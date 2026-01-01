The #1 Clarista Alternative

Clarista unifies data. ClickUp unifies work.

ClickUp brings tasks, docs, goals, and chat into one workspace so teams execute faster without hunting across scattered data sources.
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ClickUp vs Clarista

Clarista organizes data. ClickUp organizes work—tasks, docs, goals, and chat in one platform so teams ship without tool-switching.

Clarista

  • Focuses on data unification, not task execution
  • Limited project management capabilities
  • No native time tracking or workload planning
  • Requires separate tools for team collaboration
  • Designed for data governance, not daily workflows

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Goals linked directly to tasks with auto-rollup
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Clarista

ClickUp delivers task management, docs, goals, and chat in one platform. Clarista unifies data but leaves teams hunting across tools to get work done.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Clarista

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Native time tracking with reporting
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
15+ specialized views
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Connected Search across workspace
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Goals & Strategy
Goals with task linking
OKR tracking
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
Workflow automations
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking reports
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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