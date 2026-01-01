ClickUp
Clappia
Form views for data intake
Custom fields for data capture
GPS location capture
Camera and file uploads
Native task management with dependencies
Multiple project views (List, Board, Timeline, Workload)
Recurring tasks
Multi-assignee tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
No-code automations
Multi-level approval workflows
Custom code execution
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking
Offline Mode
Mobile apps (iOS and Android)