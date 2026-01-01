The #1 Clappia Alternative

Clappia builds forms. ClickUp builds workflows.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams execute end-to-end without switching between form builders and project tools.
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Build workflows, not just forms

ClickUp vs Clappia

Clappia captures data. ClickUp turns that data into action with native task management, collaboration, and reporting.

Clappia

  • Form-first platform requiring separate project tools
  • Limited collaboration; no native chat or whiteboards
  • Basic views focused on data collection
  • Custom JavaScript code required for advanced logic (Enterprise only)
  • No native time tracking; relies on integrations

ClickUp

  • Native task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
  • Real-time Chat, Docs, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; no custom code required
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheets
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Clappia?

Clappia excels at data capture. ClickUp connects capture to execution with tasks, goals, dashboards, and team collaboration built in.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Clappia

Data Collection & Forms
Form views for data intake
Custom fields for data capture
GPS location capture
Camera and file uploads
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with dependencies
Multiple project views (List, Board, Timeline, Workload)
Recurring tasks
Multi-assignee tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Automations & Workflows
No-code automations
Multi-level approval workflows
Custom code execution
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking
Offline & Mobile
Offline Mode
Mobile apps (iOS and Android)
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT