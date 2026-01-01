The #1 Citavi Alternative

Citavi organizes references. ClickUp organizes work.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat so research teams collaborate in real time without juggling reference tools and project platforms.
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Research without the reference tool overhead

ClickUp vs Citavi

Citavi excels at citations but leaves project management, collaboration, and task tracking to other tools. ClickUp brings it all together.

Citavi

  • Reference management focused; requires separate PM tools
  • No native task management or team collaboration
  • Limited to Windows (Web edition for Mac users)
  • Requires internet for cloud sync and database searches
  • Steep learning curve for non-academic workflows

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting for research hours
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Table, and Mind Map
  • Proofing to annotate PDFs, images, and videos
  • Offline Mode for uninterrupted research workflows
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why research teams choose ClickUp over Citavi

ClickUp consolidates reference organization, project management, and team collaboration in one platform so research teams ship insights faster without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Citavi

Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
PDF annotation and proofing
Connected Search across apps
Hierarchical category system
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments and Chat messages
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Project statistics and tracking
Workspace & Access
Offline Mode
Cross-platform access (Windows, Mac, Web, Mobile)
Flexible guest permissions
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT