ClickUp
Citavi
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
PDF annotation and proofing
Connected Search across apps
Hierarchical category system
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments and Chat messages
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI writing assistance and summarization
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Project statistics and tracking
Offline Mode
Cross-platform access (Windows, Mac, Web, Mobile)
Flexible guest permissions
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan