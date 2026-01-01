ClickUp
CIS-BUS Charter
Charter trip management
Real-time trip monitoring
Offline Mode
Requires internet for syncing collections and team workspaces
Performance with large data sets
Users report slowdowns and unresponsiveness with large collections
Real-time Chat
Cross-department alignment
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Cost and revenue tracking
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Automations
Custom Fields
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Custom Dashboards
Free plan
Enterprise licenses required for full feature access