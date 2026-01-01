ClickUp
Chronos Workflow
Visual workflow builder
Conditional routing and branching
Automated task assignment
SLA and deadline tracking
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Native time tracking with reporting
Subtasks and checklists
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Board (Kanban) view
Calendar view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Mind Map view
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Comments with @mentions and assignments
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Screen recording (Clip)
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Custom Forms with conditional logic
15+ Custom Field types
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Time tracking reports
Audit trail and activity history
Goals linked to tasks with auto-rollup
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Microsoft Teams integration
GitHub and GitLab integrations
Free Forever plan
Unlimited users on free plan
Offline Mode