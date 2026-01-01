The #1 Checkmate Alternative

Checkmate manages orders. ClickUp runs restaurants.

ClickUp unites order tracking, menu management, location settings, and team coordination in one workspace so restaurant teams ship faster without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs Checkmate

Stop paying enterprise prices for siloed tools. ClickUp consolidates order management, team collaboration, and analytics without performance slowdowns.

Checkmate

  • Performance issues with large collections and API responses
  • Expensive enterprise pricing with mandatory login requirements
  • Steep learning curve for advanced features
  • Limited WebSocket and SOAP API testing support
  • Offline functionality requires internet for syncing collections

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Table view for order queues with Custom Fields for pricing and tax
  • Offline Mode for teams with limited internet access
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual order tracking
  • Dashboards for real-time analytics across all locations
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Checkmate?

ClickUp scales from single locations to enterprise chains without slowdowns. Manage orders, track team workload, and automate workflows in one platform—no tool sprawl, no performance lag.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Checkmate

Order & Task Management
Custom statuses for order workflows
Table view for order queues
Custom Fields for pricing, tax, and location data
Recurring tasks for daily operations
Task dependencies for order fulfillment
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat for team coordination
Collaborative Docs for SOPs and menus
Whiteboards for planning
Assign Chat messages as action items
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards for location performance
Workload view for team capacity
Native time tracking with reporting
Automation & AI
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI-powered Connected Search
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Integrations & Offline Access
Offline Mode for limited connectivity
1,000+ app integrations
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
No mandatory login for basic use
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