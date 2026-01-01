ClickUp
Checkmate
Custom statuses for order workflows
Table view for order queues
Custom Fields for pricing, tax, and location data
Recurring tasks for daily operations
Task dependencies for order fulfillment
Real-time Chat for team coordination
Collaborative Docs for SOPs and menus
Whiteboards for planning
Assign Chat messages as action items
Custom Dashboards for location performance
Workload view for team capacity
Native time tracking with reporting
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI-powered Connected Search
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Offline Mode for limited connectivity
1,000+ app integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
No mandatory login for basic use