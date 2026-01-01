The #1 Checkbox Alternative

Checkbox automates legal intake. ClickUp runs the whole business.

ClickUp unites legal intake, matter management, docs, and cross-functional workflows so teams collaborate without switching tools or paying per seat.
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Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
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Trusted by the best
Built for teams, not just legal departments

ClickUp vs Checkbox

Checkbox optimizes legal workflows. ClickUp connects legal, operations, marketing, and product teams in one workspace.

Checkbox

  • Purpose-built for legal intake and matter management
  • Requires enterprise pricing for advanced features
  • Limited to legal workflows; other teams need separate tools
  • Steep learning curve for non-legal users
  • No native chat or real-time collaboration surfaces

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations for routing, approvals, and task assignment
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Custom Fields with Formula calculations for legal metrics
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Checkbox

ClickUp scales from legal intake to enterprise-wide collaboration with native Docs, Chat, Goals, and 100+ automations. No separate tools required.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Checkbox

Request Management & Intake
Multi-channel request capture
Automated task routing and triaging
Self-service workflows for non-legal teams
Tasks & Project Management
Unlimited tasks and members
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
15+ view types (Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Integrations & Extensibility
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Microsoft Teams)
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT