ClickUp
Checkbox
Multi-channel request capture
Automated task routing and triaging
Self-service workflows for non-legal teams
Unlimited tasks and members
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
15+ view types (Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search (AI-powered search across apps)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Microsoft Teams)
Offline Mode