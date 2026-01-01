ClickUp
ChatBot
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across workspace and integrated apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Automations work reliably at scale
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Real-time Chat built into workspace
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Flexible guest access for client collaboration
Free Forever plan with unlimited members