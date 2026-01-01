The #1 Certainly Alternative

Certainly automates chats. ClickUp automates work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or managing separate AI platforms.
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ClickUp vs Certainly

Certainly focuses on conversational AI. ClickUp delivers end-to-end project execution with native collaboration surfaces.

Certainly

  • Conversational AI focused on customer support automation
  • Limited project management capabilities for internal teams
  • Workflow automation restricted to chat-based interactions
  • Conversation volume limits require paid upgrades
  • Requires separate tools for task tracking and collaboration

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations for workflows beyond chat responses
  • Built-in time tracking with reporting capabilities
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Certainly

ClickUp delivers comprehensive project management with AI-powered automation, native collaboration surfaces, and flexible workflows that scale from startups to enterprise teams.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Certainly

AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
Workflow automation beyond chat interactions
AI meeting notetaker
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Usage-based pricing model
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT