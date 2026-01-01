ClickUp
Certainly
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
Workflow automation beyond chat interactions
AI meeting notetaker
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
Free Forever plan
Usage-based pricing model