The #1 Centralpoint Alternative

Centralpoint indexes data. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and chat so teams execute faster without the complexity, performance issues, or steep learning curves of enterprise portals.
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ClickUp vs Centralpoint

Stop managing data silos and start shipping work. ClickUp replaces fragmented enterprise systems with one intuitive workspace.

Centralpoint

  • Federated search requires scanning multiple back-office systems
  • Performance degrades with large collections; slow rendering
  • Steep learning curve; constant documentation lookups for setup
  • Mandatory login and expensive enterprise licensing
  • Collaboration features are cumbersome with separate account management

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map for any workflow
  • Native time tracking with reporting; no integrations needed
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; limited automations on Free plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Centralpoint

ClickUp delivers task management, collaboration, and knowledge management without the complexity or performance issues of traditional enterprise portals. Get work done faster with intuitive tools that scale.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Centralpoint

Search & Discovery
Connected Search across ClickUp + connected apps
Natural language search
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Native video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Agents (Autopilot)
Automations
100+ automation triggers and actions
Goals & Reporting
Goals with automatic task progress rollup
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Microsoft Teams integration
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
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