ClickUp
Centralpoint
Connected Search across ClickUp + connected apps
Natural language search
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Native video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Agents (Autopilot)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Goals with automatic task progress rollup
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Microsoft Teams integration
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes