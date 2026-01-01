The #1 CBS-CRM Alternative

CBS-CRM manages contacts. ClickUp manages work.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or paying per-user fees for basic features.
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ClickUp vs CBS-CRM

CBS-CRM focuses on contact management. ClickUp connects customer relationships to project execution, team collaboration, and delivery.

CBS-CRM

  • Contact management focused on sales and domains
  • Limited project management capabilities
  • Basic views and reporting
  • Paid plans required for multi-user access beyond 5 users
  • Integrations limited to GoDaddy, nopCommerce, and payment gateways

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over CBS-CRM

ClickUp delivers end-to-end work management with tasks, Docs, Goals, and AI. Customize workflows, automate busywork, and keep teams aligned without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

CBS-CRM

CRM & Customer Management
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Contact and customer data management
Lead and opportunity tracking
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Connected Search (AI-powered)
Workflow automations
Goals & Strategy
Goal tracking with task linking
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack integration
E-commerce platform integration
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited members
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