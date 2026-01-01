ClickUp
CBS-CRM
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Contact and customer data management
Lead and opportunity tracking
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
AI writing assistant
Connected Search (AI-powered)
Workflow automations
Goal tracking with task linking
Zoom integration
Slack integration
E-commerce platform integration
Free plan with unlimited members