ClickUp
Casetext
Task management with custom statuses
Timeline (Gantt) view for case planning
Recurring tasks for routine legal work
Task dependencies and relationships
Workload view for team capacity
Native time tracking on tasks
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Collaborative Docs
Proofing annotations on PDFs
Legal research database
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as tasks
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI writing assistance for tasks and Docs
100+ workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Guest access for clients
Forms for client intake
15+ Custom Field types
Custom Dashboards
Free Forever plan