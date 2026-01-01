The #1 Casetext Alternative

Casetext researches law. ClickUp manages the work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, time tracking, and client collaboration so legal teams execute cases without switching between research tools and project platforms.
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Manage cases, not just research

ClickUp vs Casetext

Casetext excels at legal research but can't manage your caseload, deadlines, or team workflows. ClickUp handles both execution and collaboration.

Casetext

  • AI-powered legal research and brief drafting
  • No task management or project tracking
  • No time tracking or billing features
  • Requires separate tools for case workflows
  • Expensive enterprise pricing for full access

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with billing reports
  • Custom Fields for case details and deadlines
  • 100+ automations for status updates and notifications
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can ClickUp do that Casetext can't?

Casetext finds cases. ClickUp organizes your caseload, tracks deadlines, manages client communication, and automates routine legal workflows—all in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Casetext

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
Timeline (Gantt) view for case planning
Recurring tasks for routine legal work
Task dependencies and relationships
Workload view for team capacity
Time Tracking & Billing
Native time tracking on tasks
Time tracking reports
Timesheet approvals
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Proofing annotations on PDFs
Legal research database
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as tasks
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance for tasks and Docs
100+ workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Client Collaboration
Guest access for clients
Forms for client intake
Customization
15+ Custom Field types
Custom Dashboards
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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